Gold prices fell in India on Thursday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 62,395 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, down INR 13 compared with the INR 62,408 it cost on Wednesday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 62,240 per 10 gms from INR 62,446 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts increased to INR 70,409 per kg from INR 70,150 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|64,530
|Mumbai
|64,420
|New Delhi
|64,550
|Chennai
|64,500
|Kolkata
|64,580
Global Market Movers: Gold price extends the range play, bearish bias remains amid renewed USD buying
- The recent hawkish remarks by several Federal Reserve officials smashed expectations for early and steep interest rate cuts in 2024, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the non-yielding Gold price.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed any remaining hopes for a March rate cut and said on Sunday that the central bank can be "prudent" in deciding when to start easing in the wake of a strong economy.
- Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said on Wednesday that she is pleased with the great progress on inflation and added that she is optimistic that the progress will continue, though the job is not done yet.
- Kugler further added that at some point, cooling inflation and labor markets may make a rate cut appropriate, but if disinflation progress stalls, it may be appropriate to hold the policy rate steady for longer.
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that inflation has slowed faster than expected but added that the central bank wants more certainty before it cuts rates and the economy needs to cool a bit further.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted that officials would like to see a few more months of inflation data before cutting rates and added that he thinks two to three cuts will be appropriate for 2024.
- The markets, however, are still pricing in five rate cuts over the course of the Fed’s seven remaining meetings this year, which keeps the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and lends support to the XAU/USD.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds comfortably above the 4.0% market and should help limit any meaningful downside for the Greenback ahead of the US inflation figures next week.
- The prevalent risk-on environment might further contribute to capping the upside for the safe-haven precious metal as traders now look to the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims for short-term opportunities.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
In my December article, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve suggested that inflation had eased over the past year, while remaining elevated, but economic growth had slowed from the third quarter’s strong pace.