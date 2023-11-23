Gold prices fell in India on Thursday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 61,208 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, down INR 100 compared with the INR 61,308 it cost on Wednesday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 61,084 per 10 gms from INR 61,024 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 74,590 per kg from INR 72,826 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|63,360
|Mumbai
|63,190
|New Delhi
|63,350
|Chennai
|63,320
|Kolkata
|63,370
An automation tool was used in creating this post.
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price rebounds on Thanksgiving Day
- The emergence of fresh selling around the US Dollar assists the Comex Gold price to regain positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday.
- The hawkish FOMC minutes-inspired USD recovery falters in the wake of expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not hike rates further.
- Policymakers reiterated the stance to keep rates higher for longer and remain committed to tightening policy further if progress in controlling inflation falters.
- The current market pricing, however, indicates a greater than 50% chance that the US central bank will start cutting interest rates by May 2024.
- Dovish Fed expectations, meanwhile, overshadow the better-than-expected US labor market and consumer sentiment data released on Wednesday.
- The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, to 209K, or the lowest level in more than a month.
- The University of Michigan's survey of consumer sentiment showed that US consumers' inflation expectations rose for a second straight month in November.
- Other US data showed orders for long-lasting US manufactured goods fell more than expected in October, pointing to slowing economic demand.
- Lighter trading volumes on the back of the US Thanksgiving holiday and repeated failures ahead of the $2,010 level warrant caution for bullish traders.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
