Gold prices fell in India on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 9,552.02 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, down compared with the INR 9,570.02 it cost on Wednesday.
The price for Gold decreased to INR 111,412.90 per tola from INR 111,622.80 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in INR
|1 Gram
|9,552.02
|10 Grams
|95,520.19
|Tola
|111,412.90
|Troy Ounce
|297,101.20
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price slumps as the US Dollar strengthens
New York Fed President John Williams on Wednesday emphasized the importance of central bank independence as Trump looks to exert control over monetary policy.
US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he has fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook, the first instance of a president firing a central bank governor in the Fed’s history.
In response, Lisa Cook said that she would file a lawsuit to prevent her ouster, adding that Trump has no authority to fire her from the central bank, and she will not resign.
Markets are now pricing in nearly an 87% possibility of a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut at the Fed's policy meeting next month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
"If (the PCE data) is a miss showing stronger inflation, that might begin to call into question whether the Fed's going to be able to cut interest rates in September," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts some consolidation below 1.1700
EUR/USD trades on a positive foot on Thursday, now moving within a sideline pattern around 1.1660-1.1670 amid a persistent downward trend in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, upbeat results from the US docket fail to ignite some reaction in the Greenback, while investors focusing on the upcoming US PCE data.
GBP/USD extends its gains past 1.3500 on USD selling
GBP/USD now manages to pick up some pace and leave behind the 1.3500 barrier on Thursday, always on the back of the intense offered stance on the Greenback. In addition, the widespread upbeat tone in the risk complex props up the move higher in the British pound.
Gold advances at over one-month high
Gold extends its march north, hitting fresh multi-week tops near the $3,415 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The yellow metal advances further on the back of the softer note in the Greenback, mixed US yields across the board, and rising bets of a rate cut by the Fed next month.
DOGE and SHIB rebound as bullish sentiment creeps back in
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are showing signs of resilience after a recent pullback, with both meme coins rebounding from key support levels. DOGE trades above $0.223 while SHIB steadies above $0.000011 at the time of writing on Thursday.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.