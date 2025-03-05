Gold prices fell in India on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 8,158.50 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, down compared with the INR 8,172.17 it cost on Tuesday.
The price for Gold decreased to INR 95,150.05 per tola from INR 95,318.62 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in INR
|1 Gram
|8,158.50
|10 Grams
|81,577.20
|Tola
|95,150.05
|Troy Ounce
|253,758.00
Daily digest market movers: Gold price surges amid pessimistic US economic outlook
-
The US 10-year Treasury note climbs six basis points (bps) to 4.221%.
-
US real yields, as measured by the US 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yield, are rising six bps up to 1.858%.
-
St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said the economic outlook is for continued solid economic growth, but recent data pose some downside risks.
-
Data from Prime Market Terminal revealed that money markets had priced in the Federal Reserve (Fed) easing policy by 74 basis points (bps), up from 70 bps last week.
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
