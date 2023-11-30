Gold prices rose in India on Thursday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 62,527 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 909 compared with the INR 61,618 it cost on Wednesday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 62,790 per 10 gms from INR 62,808 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 77,350 per kg from INR 77,274 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|64,695
|Mumbai
|64,525
|New Delhi
|64,650
|Chennai
|64,660
|Kolkata
|64,695
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price consolidates strong gains ahead of US PCE data
- The recent remarks from several Federal Reserve officials suggested that the central bank may be done raising interest rates and continue to act as a tailwind for the Comex Gold price.
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller flagged a possible rate cut in the months ahead and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester saw clear progress in getting inflation to 2%.
- The markets are now pricing in a cumulative 100 bps of rate cuts by the Fed in 2024, which is reinforced by a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond, which breached 5% in October for the first time in 16 years, languishes near its lowest level since September 14.
- Furthermore, the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US Treasury note is at its lowest since July and continues to undermine the US Dollar, lending support to the XAU/USD.
- The second estimate of the US GDP showed that the world's largest economy grew by a 5.2% annualized pace during the third quarter as compared to the 4.9% reported previously.
- The upbeat US macro data did provide a modest lift to the USD on Wednesday, though dovish Fed expectations keep a lid on any meaningful recovery from a multi-month low.
- The latest data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that China’s Manufacturing PMI ticked down to 49.4 in November from 49.5 in the prior month.
- The non-manufacturing PMI dropped to 50.2 in November from the 50.6 previous, fueling concerns about the worsening conditions in the world's second-largest economy.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
A wave of inflation misses around the globe has helped to embolden doves, with the market continuing to price in peak rates and a move from central banks towards more investor friendly monetary policy into 2024.