Gold prices fell in India on Friday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 62,442 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, down INR 85 compared with the INR 62,527 it cost on Thursday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 62,871 per 10 gms from INR 62,640 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 77,959 per kg from INR 77,515 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|64,645
|Mumbai
|64,475
|New Delhi
|64,570
|Chennai
|64,620
|Kolkata
|64,645
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price resumes its uptrend amid subdued USD demand
- Bets that the Federal Reserve will not hike rates again and may start easing its monetary policy by the first half of 2024 continue to lend some support to the non-yielding Gold price.
- The CME group's FedWatch Tool indicates an even possibility that the Fed will cut policy rates as early as March 2024 and a near 80% chance of such a move at the May FOMC meeting.
- The bets were reaffirmed by the key inflation data on Thursday, which showed that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index remained unchanged in October.
- Over the 12 months, the PCE Price Index registered the smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021 and decelerated from 3.4% to 3.0% during the reported month.
- Moreover, the gauge that strips out volatile food and energy prices rose by a modest 0.2% in October and saw an annual rise of 3.5%, further pointing to signs of easing inflation.
- Another report showed that Jobless Claims rose to 218K last week and 1.93 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended November 18 – the most in two years.
- New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that it will be appropriate to maintain a restrictive stance for quite some time to bring inflation back to the 2% target.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that interest rates are in a very good place to control inflation, though she is not thinking about cuts and that it was too soon to say if hikes are finished.
- Given the recent mixed signals, the market attention will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which could infuse some volatility and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD.
- Traders will also confront the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which is expected to improve to 47.6 in November, though remains in contraction territory for the 12th straight month.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0900 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0900, consolidating its recovery from multi-day lows in European trading on Friday. The pair finds support from a weaker US Dollar but falling Eurozone inflation and a stagnant economy fuel hopes of ECB rate cuts, capping the pair's upside. US data and Powell eyed.
GBP/USD trades higher around 1.2650 on hawkish BoE, weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD is recovering its previous losses, trading higher around 1.2650 in the European session on Friday. The weaker US Dollar, amid sluggish US Treasury yields, and hawkish BoE commentary continue to underpin the sentiment around the pair. All eyes are on US ISM PMI and Powell.
Gold price steadily moves closer to multi-month top ahead of US ISM PMI and Fed’s Powell
Gold price (XAU/USD) sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's losses.
Bitcoin less than 21,000 blocks away from fourth halving, financial advisors await Spot ETF approval
Bitcoin is inching closer to the anticipated fourth halving event, scheduled for April 17, 2024, tentatively. BTC price is likely to rally to its $40,000 target; analysts consider this level a “magnet” for Bitcoin.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: US Dollar set to decline on further signs of slowdown Premium
For a change, Nonfarm Payrolls is released on the second Friday of the month, but the first day of December does feature a leading indicator – a snapshot of the industrial sector, the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index.