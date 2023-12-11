Gold prices fell in India on Monday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 61,379 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, down INR 817 compared with the INR 62,196 it cost on Friday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 61,575 per 10 gms from INR 61,719 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 72,450 per kg from INR 72,518 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|63,710
|Mumbai
|63,360
|New Delhi
|63,465
|Chennai
|63,510
|Kolkata
|63,535
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price drifts lower for second day as March Fed rate cut bets recede
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rebounded from a three-month low after the upbeat US jobs data and lifted the US Dollar, which undermined the Comex Gold price on Friday.
- The US NFP report showed that the economy added 199K new jobs in November, surpassing estimates for a reading of 180K and 150K rise in the previous month.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Unemployment Rate dipped to 3.7% from 3.9% in October, despite a rise in the Labor Force Participation Rate.
- The data pointed to the underlying labor market strength and made traders bet that it could take the Federal Reserve until May 2024 to deliver the first interest rate cut.
- The US troops were targeted with rockets and drones at least five more times on Friday by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria over its support to Israel amid a war in Gaza.
- The US embassy in Iraq's capital Baghdad was shelled on Friday after being attacked by 14 rockets earlier, increasing fears of a broadening conflict in the Middle East.
- Traders now look to this week's US consumer inflation figures and the Fed's interest rate projections for next year before placing aggressive directional bets.
- A rather busy week also features the Swiss National Bank (SNB), the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meetings on Thursday.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
