Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 62,433 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 255 compared with the INR 62,178 it cost on Monday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 62,321 per 10 gms from INR 62,559 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 72,342 per kg from INR 72,627 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|64,605
|Mumbai
|64,425
|New Delhi
|64,525
|Chennai
|64,600
|Kolkata
|64,580
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price falls sharply as US Dollar, yields recover
- Comex Gold price corrects to near the crucial support of $2,040 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered sharply ahead of crucial United States economic data for December.
- A strong run-up in the precious metal that was propelled by firm bets in favour of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and deepening Middle East tensions, has stalled for now.
- As per the CME Fedwatch tool, chances in favour of an interest rate cut in March have eased nominally to 66% against 70% recorded earlier.
- A gradual decline has come as investors are reconsidering strong optimism for Fed starting the rate-cut cycle from March after getting mixed cues from stubbornly higher headline consumer price inflation and softer factory gate price data.
- Investors would get more cues about when the Fed could plan rate cuts after the release of the monthly US Retail Sales and Industrial Producer data, which are due to be released on Wednesday.
- Upbeat economic data would comfort Fed policymakers for maintaining a restrictive monetary policy stance while a soft report will firm the case of rate cuts in March.
- Before that, commentary from Fed Governor Christopher Waller will be keenly watched by market participants. Investors are eager to know how the Fed is considering the timeframe for the rate-cut cycle after the release of sticky consumer price inflation data.
- The appeal for the Comex Gold price has not been impacted on a broader basis as crises in the Middle East region have deepened after the airstrikes from the US and the United Kingdom.
- Iran-backed Houthi rebels have threatened to retaliate for attacking groups in Yemen, which will keep risk sentiment on its toes.
- The US Dollar Index has broken to a new high slightly above 103.00 as investors hope that other central banks will also start reducing interest rates earlier than previously projected. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield has rebounded swiftly above 4.0%.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline below 1.0900 after German ZEW
EUR/USD is extending its decline below 1.0900 in the European session on Tuesday. Resurgent US Dollar demand is undermining the pair, as Middle East geopolitical tensions scale up. The Euro shrugs off the hawkish ECB chorus and mixed German ZEW survey.
GBP/USD drops further toward 1.2600 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is falling further toward 1.2600 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand amid the Middle East geopolitical escalation-led risk-off mood. The UK employment data fail to lift the Pound Sterling.
Gold price plunges as investors await fresh cues about Fed rate cuts
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnesses a sell-off after failing to reclaim the weekly high above $2,060. The precious metal drops as investors reconsider the timeframe in which the Federal Reserve (Fed) may reduce interest rates.
Bitcoin trades below $43,000 in the aftermath of SEC’s ETF approval despite fanfare and anticipation
Bitcoin price is range bound below $43,000 on Tuesday, despite the fanfare from issuers post the BTC ETF approval. SEC Commissioner notes the regulator initially applied different standards to Bitcoin ETP.
Canada CPI Preview: Inflation looks set for small uptick in December
Canada is set to release important inflation-related data on Tuesday. Statistics Canada will publish CPI for December, which is expected to show a year-on-year increase of 3.3%, slightly higher than the 3.1% recorded in November.