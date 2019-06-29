IMF’s Lagarde: Restart of US-China trade talks is a welcome news

In a statement issued upon conclusion of the Group of 20 (G 20) Summit in Osaka, Japan, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director (MD) Lagarde urged the G20 leaders to do away with protectionism.

Lagarde said: “While the resumption of trade talks between the United States and China is welcome, tariffs already implemented are holding back the global economy, and unresolved issues carry a great deal of uncertainty about the future.”