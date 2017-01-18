IMF’s Lagarde: Policy makers should listen to feedback from voters

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) managing director, Christine Lagarde, was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Key Headlines:

Excessive inequality puts brake on sustainable growth

Excessive inequality is counterproductive

More redistribution may be needed than now is the case

There is time to put more policies in place to help

Policy makers should listen to feedback from voters