IMF’s Lagarde: Policy makers should listen to feedback from voters

IMF’s Lagarde: Policy makers should listen to feedback from votersBy Dhwani Mehta
The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) managing director, Christine Lagarde, was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
Key Headlines:
Excessive inequality puts brake on sustainable growth
Excessive inequality is counterproductive
More redistribution may be needed than now is the case
There is time to put more policies in place to help
Policy makers should listen to feedback from voters