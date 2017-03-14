IMF's Lagarde: Global growth has reached a turning point

IMF's Lagarde: Global growth has reached a turning pointBy Eren ŞENGEZER
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, crossed the wires last minutes, via LiveSquawk, saying that global growth has reached a turning point, outturns in H2 2016 were generally solid.
Key quotes
- IMF projected a pickup in global growth this year and next—to 3.4 and 3.6% —compared to 3.1% in 2016
- Expected US fiscal stimulus one reason for improved outlook in advanced economies
- A changing U.S. policy mix may also create knock-on effects or spillovers
- IMF especially encouraged by stronger-than-expected economic activity in the EZ, the UK & Japan