IMF's Lagarde: Global growth has reached a turning point

By Eren ŞENGEZER

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, crossed the wires last minutes, via LiveSquawk, saying that global growth has reached a turning point, outturns in H2 2016 were generally solid.

Key quotes

  • IMF projected a pickup in global growth this year and next—to 3.4 and 3.6% —compared to 3.1% in 2016
  • Expected US fiscal stimulus one reason for improved outlook in advanced economies
  • A changing U.S. policy mix may also create knock-on effects or spillovers
  • IMF especially encouraged by stronger-than-expected economic activity in the EZ, the UK & Japan