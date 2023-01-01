“For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe and China - all experience weakening activity,” said the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the CBS Sunday morning news program "Face the Nation”, per Reuters.
Key comments
The New Year is going to be tougher than the year we leave behind.
Why? Because the three big economies – the US, EU and China – are all slowing down simultaneously.
For the first time in 40 years, China's growth in 2022 is likely to be at or below global growth.
Moreover, a ‘bushfire’ of expected COVID infections there in the months ahead are likely to further hit its economy this year and drag on both regional and global growth.
I was in China last week, in a bubble in a city where there is zero COVID but that is not going to last once people start traveling.
For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China, and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will be negative.
The US economy is standing apart and may avoid the outright contraction that is likely to afflict as much as a third of the world's economies. We see the labor market remaining quite strong.
But that fact on its own presents a risk because it may hamper the progress the Fed needs to make in bringing U.S. inflation back to its targeted level from the highest levels in four decades touched last year.
This is ... a mixed blessing because if the labor market is very strong, the Fed may have to keep interest rates tighter for longer to bring inflation down.
Market implications
News like this should ideally weigh on the market sentiment and commodity prices, as well as the Antipodeans. However, the holiday mood in Asia limits the market’s reaction to it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sees more upside above 1.0700
The EUR/USD pair turned sideways near the round-level resistance of 1.0700 after a decent rally. The major currency pair is expected to display resumption in the upside journey above the immediate hurdle of 1.0710 as the risk appetite theme got elevation.
AUD/USD advances towards 0.6850
The AUD/USD pair is expected to continue its six-day winning streak after surpassing Friday’s high around 0.6821 ahead. Previously, the Aussie asset ended the week on a bullish note as investors shrugged off China’s Covid caution and poured money into the risk-sensitive assets.
Gold lures bulls ahead of Federal Reserve Minutes, United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price (XAU/USD) begins 2023 without any major surprise as it seesaws near $1,825 during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session. While the New Year holidays in multiple markets appeared to have restricted the metal’s immediate moves, broadly-softer US Dollar kept the bright metal buyers hopeful ahead of this week’s top-tier data and events from the United States.
Ethereum whales scoop up Shiba Inu tokens, here’s what to expect
Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin-killer meme coin is being scooped up by large wallet investors on the Ethereum network. Whales have accumulated SHIB tokens consistently since 2022. Despite demand from whales, the cryptocurrency is stuck in a tight range and 90% away from its all-time high.
Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes
Markets will slowly begin to return to normal in the first trading week of 2023, with a number of top-tier releases on the way to liven things up after the holiday lull.