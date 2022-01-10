IMF: Faster Fed rate hikes could rattle financial markets

“Faster Fed rate hikes could rattle financial markets, result in slowing US demand and capital outflows from emerging markets,” International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a blog post published on Monday.
Key takeaways
Broad wage inflation or sustained supply bottlenecks could boost US prices more than expected, trigger faster-Fed rate increases.
Continues to expect robust US growth, sees inflation moderating later this year.
Expect global recovery to continue in 2022 and 2023, but risks remain elevated by the resurgent pandemic.
Emerging markets with stronger inflation pressures or weaker institutions should act swiftly to let currencies depreciate and raise benchmark interest rates.
Market reaction
These concerning remarks from the IMF have had little impact on the market, as of writing. The risk tone remains tepid amid China concerns and Fed speculation heading into the critical US event risks – Fed Chair Powel’s testimony and inflation data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears eye 1.1300 as USD rebounds amid inflation fears
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1350, consolidating the biggest daily gain in a month. US NFP disappointed the dollar bulls but wage surprise kept the Fed hawks alive. Eurozone inflation hit a post-pandemic high, as ECB policymakers worry about energy prices. Eurozone Sentix awaited.
GBP/USD keeps range below 1.3600 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.3600, struggling for clear direction amid a cautious market mood, covid and Brexit concerns. The US dollar stages a decent comeback after Friday's sell-off, as yields stabilize at higher levels. EU ‘not impressed’ as UK’s Truss shows readiness to trigger Article 16.
Gold: $1,800 holds the key for XAU/USD amid rallying yields
Gold price remains at the mercy of the Treasury yields’ price action. Markets are now pricing in four Fed rate hikes this year; Powell, US inflation eyed.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.