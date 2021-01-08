IMF: China's economy to grow 7.9% in 2021 vs. 1.9% in 2020

The Chinese economy is expected to grow by 7.9% in 2021 after expanding by 1.9% in 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report summarizing its annual economic consultation with China, as reported by Reuters.

"China should keep moderate policy support until the economic recovery is on a solid footing," the IMF recommended. "china needs to spur private demand to achieve more balanced growth in the medium-term."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were up 0.35% on a daily basis.