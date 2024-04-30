IMF: China growth expected to slow to 5.2% in 2023, 4.6% in 2024, 4.1% in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest report published on Tuesday that China’s economic growth is expected to slow in 2023 and the next two years.
Key quotes
Asia Pacific heading for 'soft landing' with rapid disinflation, resilient growth.
Asia Pacific 2024 growth seen slowing to 4.5%, higher than prev forecast.
Asia Pacific 2023 growth at 5%, stronger than previous forecast.
Near-term risks broadly balanced, growth expected to slow in medium term.
Asia Pacific 2025 growth seen slowing further to 4.3%.
China growth expected to slow; at 5.2% in 2023, 4.6% in 2024, 4.1% in 2025.
Risks to region include China property sector correction, commodity price shocks, trade disruptions due to conflict.
