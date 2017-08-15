IMF: China growth expected to average 6.4% through 2020 (Prev. 6.0%)By Eren Sengezer
Reuters is reporting headlines from a recent IMF study, with the key quotes found below:
- Should accelerate reforms to avoid risk of medium term sharp growth adjustment
- China growth expected to average 6.4% through 2020 (Prev. 6.0%)
- China debt seen rising to almost 300% of GDP by 2022
- Downward pressure on Yuan eased on strong China economic growth & capital controls
- IMF sees vulnerabilities in China increasing, despite revising up China's short-term growth outlook
