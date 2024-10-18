By and large, the ECB delivered what was expected yesterday. President Christine Lagarde did try to emphasize that the council's decisions remained data-dependent and were not predetermined. She expressed confidence that the neck of inflation would soon be broken and that the disinflation process was well under way. In addition, the data had weakened recently, but the ECB expects the economy to recover over time. She does not see a recession. The ECB will remain restrictive for as long as necessary to bring inflation back to the 2% target in a timely manner, Lagarde said, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Antje Praefcke notes.
More interest rate cuts in the foreseeable future
“Lagarde set the stage for the cutting cycle to continue in December and beyond. The risks to the economy remain tilted to the downside, according to the President. She cited numerous reasons, including the flare-up of tensions in international trade and geopolitical uncertainties. In view of the current election polls in the US and the conflict in the Middle East as well as the war in Ukraine, I think it is unlikely that these risks will diminish in the foreseeable future. When asked whether the current weakness of the German economy might not entail a risk of a recession in the euro zone, Lagarde was convinced that there would be no recession.”
“Despite the risks to growth, she was confident that a soft landing would follow. At this point, I would interject: ‘If you don't fly high, you can't land hard’. Even if there is no doubt that growth in the euro zone saw a decent boost after the pandemic, since 2023 it has not really picked up and is struggling, for a long time the hoped-for revival has been waited for. The winter half-year is likely to be difficult, and the recovery is not expected to be felt until 2025.”
“Although Christine Lagarde tried to paint a cautiously positive picture despite the risks to growth, she obviously did not convince the market. The bottom line for the market is rather the realization that the inflation problem will be solved in the foreseeable future, but that growth remains a problem, paving the way for further interest rate cuts. Accordingly, the euro came under downward pressure during the press conference. I fear that the euro will continue to have a hard time in the coming weeks if the hard data from the euro zone turns out weak, which is to be expected after the leading indicators have recently fallen.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to near 1.0850, awaits Fedspeak
EUR/USD is rebounding to near 1.0850 in the early European session on Friday. China's stimulus optimism and a broad US Dollar correction help the pair recover the dovish ECB decision-induced losses. All eyes remain on the Fedspeak.
GBP/USD pares UK data-led gains below 1.3050
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3050 in European trading on Friday, reversing upbeat UK Retail Sales data-led gains. The UK data failed to alter dovish BoE expectations. The downside, however, appears limited by the US Dollar pullback. Fedspeak awaited.
Gold plants flag above fresh all-time high at $2,700 on increased prospects of global easing
Gold (XAU/USD) establishes a foothold above the $2,700 psychological level on Friday after piercing through above this level on the previous day, setting yet another fresh all-time high.
Ethereum demand must increase to fuel any rally
Ethereum (ETH) edges up slightly on Friday, adding to 6.5% gains so far this week after surpassing key resistance levels on Monday, bolstered by a net positive inflow of over $79 million through Thursday.
Canada debates whether to supersize rate cuts
A fourth consecutive Bank of Canada rate cut is expected, but the market senses it will accelerate the move towards neutral policy rates with a 50bp step change. Inflation is finally below target and unemployment is trending higher, but the economy is still growing.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.