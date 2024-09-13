IEA warns of significant oversupply in the oil market next year – Commerzbank

“Consequently, the call on OPEC oil will fall to an average of 26.2 million barrels per day next year. That is a good 1 million barrels per day less than OPEC's current production. OPEC would therefore actually have to reduce supply next year to avoid a surplus. The gradual increase in production that has been planned so far would result in a considerable oversupply.”

“The IEA now expects China to see an increase in demand of 180,000 barrels per day in 2024. The growth engine China has thus become a drag on growth. For next year, the IEA expects only a slight acceleration. Global oil demand is expected to increase by 950 thousand barrels per day, with demand in China rising by 260 thousand barrels per day. This means that global demand growth would lag behind the IEA's expected increase in non-OPEC oil supply.”

“In the first half of the year, it increased by only 800,000 barrels per day compared to the previous year. This is only one-third of the increase in the previous year. For the year as a whole, the IEA expects demand to grow by 900,000 barrels per day. In July, demand for oil in China was down year-on-year for the fourth consecutive month.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.