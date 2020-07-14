IDEX Stock News: Ideanomics Inc. starts the week off in the red once again

- IDEX share price tumbles another -5.80% in trading today.
- Robinhood investors are cutting their losses and abandoning the stock.
- Ideanomics Inc. continues to lag behind other companies in the sector.
NASDAQ:IDEX began the week in the red once again, continuing its slide over the past few weeks of trading. The stock opened at $1.36 per share and briefly touched a spiked up to $1.40 per share, but by the end of the trading day had regressed back down to close at $1.30 per share. A single-day loss of -5.80% for the beleaguered company that has been recently hit by class-action lawsuits regarding misleading statements about false deals that were being made in China.
Ideanomics Inc. stock: Retail investors lose confidence in the company, signaling a selloff
NASDAQ:IDEX was sold off by over 2500 Robinhood investors today according to their analytics page, which was the fourth-highest stock selloff per user on the platform. The selloff is a telltale sign that investors may have reached the tipping point with the company, losing trust and patience with the stock. Ideanomics Inc. has seen an increase in institutionalized purchases of its shares, raising the percentage of its shares owned up to 6.91%. Some investors have been taking this as a signal that banks or hedge fund managers may be looking at IDEX at its current price as a buying opportunity.
Still, with less than a month until quarterly earnings are announced, and amidst their growing legal challenges, Ideanomics Inc. has some rough waters ahead of them. Despite other industry rivals Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio (NASDAQ:NIO) seemingly reaching new all-time highs on a daily basis, IDEX continues to lag behind the sector and the markets in general.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.