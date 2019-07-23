Huawei's Futurewei Technologies sends US workers packing - Reuters

Futurewei Technologies Inc, the US research arm of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, began laying off workers on Monday.

The layoffs come two months after the US President Trump put Huawei on the blacklist, making it illegal for its US subsidiary to transfer sensitive technologies to its parent and restricting the Chinese giant from purchasing products from US tech companies.

A Huawei employee told Reuters last week that the target was to remove 70% of the 850 Futurewei workers in the United States.

Also as per latest reports, Trump has agreed to make “timely” decisions on requests by US companies to sell to blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.