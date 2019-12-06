Huawei protests FCC actions to block it in the US on national security grounds – CNBC

The CNBC recently released a news report stating the Chinese giant Huawei’s another attempt to question its ban in the US over national security grounds during early Thursday.

The news report says that the company released an ex parte memo today outlining its position against the Federal Communications Commissions national-security-related ban of its equipment.

It was further reported that the company cites comments by government officials that it says appear to indicate the US may have economic motives for the ban, and cites the use of its equipment in other European and North American markets.

Huawei also said it has approached the FCC, but has not had a conversation with the commission about its proposal, which would involve using existing risk mitigation testing to put the equipment through an approval process, the news report mentions additionally.