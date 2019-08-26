With the US 10yr bond yield having collapsed by as much as 20bps over the past few sessions, Westpac's Financial Markets Strategy team provided their take on how much lower can US bond yields go and said that there is little to be gained from pushing against the current trend.
Key quotes:
“As we noted in our introductory paragraph, current Fed pricing for 2019 reflects 2 rate cuts and a greater than 50% chance of a third, and so the market’s Fed call is very similar to our own forecasts of a cut at each remaining meeting this year. That suggests that valuations across the curve are very tight. However, price action this year has paid those that were either long or square and tactically bought the dip. The circumstances behind that sentiment and momentum only increased, so we see little reason to be sceptical about further positive momentum in bond markets this week. Even so, it is timely to ask how low US 10yr yields can go?”
“The current yield is now only a handful of basis points off the all time low set in 2016. Yields have retraced all of the move higher post Trump’s election and are now significantly more expensive relative to terminal Fed Funds expectations than they were at that time. However, 10yr yields have sustained current relative valuations previously. So, with the signalling from the 2-10yr curve that has been highlighted in recent weeks, combined with the deterioration in global geopolitics, we think yields can sustain around 1.5% and could move lower if the Fed signalled that the current cycle might be extended beyond its current “mid-cycle” pre-emptive categorisation.”
EUR/USD falls off the highs amid trade wars, weak German figures
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1100. The German IFO Business Climate dropped to 94.3 points, below expectations. Markets are concerned by the intensifying US-Sino trade wars.
GBP/USD consolidates amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, consolidating its gains. The UK and the EU have been blaming each other for a potential no-deal Brexit. US-Sino tensions are in play as well.
USD/JPY recovers farther from multi-year lows on Trump’s positive trade-related comments
The incoming positive trade-related comments dented the JPY’s safe-haven demand. Improving global risk sentiment helped the pair to recover around 150-pips intraday. Investors now look forward to the US durable goods orders data for a fresh impetus.
Gold retreats from multi-year tops, fills weekly bullish gap on positive trade headlines
Gold extended its intraday pullback from fresh multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, filling the weekly bullish gap. The US-China trade tensions escalated further.
Forex Today: Trade wars paint markets in red, Brexit looks worse, and central banks are limited
Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 26th: The US-Sino trade war is painting global markets in the red. The US dollar is losing some ground to major currencies as yields plunge, while it gains against commodity currencies. Gold is rising and oil is falling.