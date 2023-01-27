House Republican leaders are considering proposing a short-term extension of the federal debt ceiling to delay the risk of a default until Sept. 30, according a person familiar with their deliberations, a step that would allow more time to resolve an impasse with Democrats, Bloomberg reportred.

Key notes

''The strategy is merely an option under consideration, and it isn’t clear whether the Democratic-controlled Senate or White House would agree to briefly putting off a reckoning on the debt ceiling, said the person, who asked not to be identified. Roll Call reported earlier that the idea was being discussed.''

''President Joe Biden lashed out at Republicans on Thursday, saying he would not negotiate on the debt limit and accusing the GOP of threatening the American public with financial turmoil to extract political concessions.''

“I will not let anyone use the full faith and credit of the United States as a bargaining chip,” Biden said at an event with union workers in Springfield, Virginia. “In the United States of America, we pay our debts.”

Market implications

The US Dollar is vulnerable to such sentiment and US President Joe Biden said Republicans’ threat of default risked economic progress the country has made and touted a report earlier in the day that showed faster growth than forecast at the end of 2022.