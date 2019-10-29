Hong Kong's Lam: Will launch stimulus measures when unrest settles

Hong Kong's government expects negative economic growth for full year 2019 and will launch economic stimulus measures once the unrest settles, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, according to Reuters News.

The economy may have fallen into a recession, courtesy of five months of anti-government protests that erupted in flames at the weekend.

The preliminary estimate for third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday is expected to show two successive quarters of contraction - the technical definition of a recession.

