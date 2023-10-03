Hong Kong's Hang Seng falls nearly 3%; Japan’s Nikkei is 1.5% lower on Fed rate hike jitters

The ongoing investigation complicates the world's most indebted developer's restructuring plan. Moreover, Reuters reported last Tuesday that a major Evergrande offshore creditor group was planning to join a liquidation court petition filed against the developer if it does not submit a new debt revamp plan by the end of October. This raises fears of a contagion, which might continue to weigh on investors' sentiment and cap any attempted recovery.

Furthermore, persistent worries about China's ailing property sector take a toll on the global risk sentiment. Meanwhile, shares of China Evergrande jumped over 40% in a volatile trade on Tuesday, touching its highest level since September 25. After being suspended last Thursday, the resumption of trading raises hopes of potential progress in debt restructuring and boosts the Evergrande's stock, though risks of the company being liquidated are increasing.

Fed officials continue to back the case for further policy tightening to bring inflation back to the 2% target, reaffirming bets for at least one more rate hike by the end of this year. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to its highest level since 2007, fueling concerns about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs and tempering investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.

Asian shares fell on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index falling anywhere between 1% to 3%. The initial optimistic market reaction led by a deal to avoid a US government shutdown and signs that China's economy has begun to bottom out fades rather quickly in the wake of the recent slump in Treasuries, triggered by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.