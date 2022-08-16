- Home Depot is set to report earnings before the open on Tuesday.
- HD and Walmart both report on a big day for retailers.
- Home Depot could guide down on the slowing US housing market.
Update: Home Depot (HD) produced a record set of earnings on Tuesday but the stock failed to gain as inventories rose sharply. Inventories were up over 30% yearly. EPS was $5.05 versus forecasts at $4.93 and revenue reached record levels, $43.8 billion versus forecasts of $43.33 billion. HD stock though was 0.5% lower in Tuesday's premarket after earnings as investors focused on growing inventories.
Home Depot (HD) is set to report earnings before the open on Tuesday in what will be a closely watched barometer for the health of the US economy. Economic indicators by their very nature are lagging. We have recently had some strong employment data and comforting CPI data, but retailers are in direct and real-time contact with consumers, and so earnings and guidance can provide a more accurate assessment of the health of the economy. That is why earnings today from Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot are key.
Home Depot stock news
While recent economic data has fed the bulls in their quest to rally, recent housing market data has not been so rosy. Higher interest rates are slowing housing prices and demand. Home Depot is keenly tied to this sector, and it may be a portent of doom for the home improvement retailer. Home Depot benefitted from the surge in pandemic home improvement projects, and this continued post-pandemic as delayed building projects keep the earnings momentum. We expect this momentum to remain in place for the current quarter but are more pessimistic as to the outlook Home Depot will provide. We expect them to be pessimistic about the future of the housing and home improvement markets and to guide them down for the remainder of the year.
For the record, Home Depot is expected to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.93 and revenues of $43.33 billion.
Home Depot stock forecast
HD stock has rallied 15% over the past two weeks, so in our view there is a slight risk-reward to the downside on this earnings report. There is some nice resistance at $320, which will lead to $340 on a positive earnings report. $340 is slightly more important as we can see once the above volume drops off quite sharply (grey bars). That would open the door for a move to fill those gaps at $370 and $385. On the downside, failure to hold above $320 sets the scene for a move to the gap at $290.
HD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.0100 after dismal EU sentiment data
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide below 1.0150 after the data from Germany and the EU showed that the Economic Sentiment Index component of the ZEW Survey continued to decline in August. Investors await July housing data from the US.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 after UK data
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European session amid risk aversion on Tuesday and declined toward 1.2000 before staging a modest rebound. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.8% in June.
Gold struggles to recover above $1,780
Following a consolidation phase above $1,780 in the Asian session, gold lost its traction and declined toward $1,775. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds in positive territory near 2.8%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum.
Bitcoin price all but confirms a bearish breakout amid opposing on-chain metrics
Bitcoin price shows a confluence of bearish developments that suggests an incoming downtrend. This development could halt the bullish outlook seen in Ethereum and other related altcoins. Bitcoin price is in a classic Wyckoff Distribution Phase.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!