Holdings in Gold ETF surge on global monetary easing - Bloomberg

Investor appetite for gold, a classic haven asset, has surged amid the coronavirus-led stock market sell-off and monetary easing by the global central banks.
Holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surged by 55 tons in the previous three days, or 1.8 million ounces, accounting for almost a third of year-to-date inflows, according to a preliminary tally by Bloomberg. Notably, inflows into ETFs this year are already more than half of 2019's total.
Gold is currently trading at $1,644 per Oz, having hit seven-year highs above $1,700 earlier this week.
The Federal Reserve cut rates by 50 basis points last week and is widely expected to reduce borrowing costs further by 75 basis points next week. The Bank of England also reduced rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Italy plans to spend 25 billion euros ($28.3 billion) on measures to help combat the economic effects of the outbreak.
Markets now await details on the timing and size of government stimulus in response to the coronavirus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
