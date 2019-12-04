Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin is out on the twitter to spoil the recent risk-on mood, tweeting out: “I predict there is a high probability that President Trump or a senior US official will openly say in a few hours that China-US trade talks have made a big progress in order to pump up the US stock markets. They've been doing this a lot.”

This comes in response to the latest Bloomberg report that cited people familiar with the trade talks, as saying that the US and China are moving closer to a trade deal despite the escalating tensions over the Hong Kong and Xinjiang bills.