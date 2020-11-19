Grub stock price: GrubHub Inc modestly up within a downtrend

- Grubhub Inc. (NASDAQ:GRUB) rises with the flow in a dull trading session.
- The US reported over 170K new coronavirus contagions as the death toll surpassed 250,000.
- The Grub stock chart shows that the near-term trend is on the downside after it peaked at 71.24.
Grubhub Inc. (NASDAQ:GRUB) trades 0.65% higher at $70.83 mid-US afternoon, following the flow instead of critical news related to the industry. The American company that connects diners with local restaurants has recently agreed to be acquired by Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC: TKAY.Y) in an all-stock deal valued at $7.3 billion, and the transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted demand for this type of online platform, as customers are more willing to stay at home to protect themself from coronavirus exposure. The US government has avoided total lockdowns, leaving restrictive measures in the hands of the different governors.
The pandemic is taking its toll on the country as winter approaches, with the US reporting over 170K new contagions on Wednesday. The death toll in the country has surpassed 250,000. Such a scenario has resulted in restrictive measures, which include the mandatory use of masks, curfews and punctual lockdowns, all of them favoring additional gains for Grubhub Inc.
Vaccine news have been the main bullish catalyst for equities, although as time goes by, the impact decreases. US Indexes trade today on a weak note, as concerns overshadow hope. Vaccine hopes should have a negative impact in this particular share in the mid-term.
Grub stock chart
The Grub stock chart shows that the near-term trend is on the downside after it peaked at 71.24 for the day, as the price approaches its opening level at 70.51. The daily low was set at 69.96. Bigger time-frames also offer increased bearish potential. Early November, Grubhub Inc. (NASDAQ:GRUB) settled at 80.28, a level that seems too far away given the current market’s sentiment. October’s best settlement took place at $84.34.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1850 amid Lagrade speech, covid headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1830, marginally lower. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to monetary stimulus. AstraZeneca published promising results from its covid vaccine trial, while cases continue rising on both sides of the Atlantic.
GBP/USD trims early losses hovers around 1.3250
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.32 from where it recovered to the current price zone, amid contradictory Brexit-related headlines. Hopes returned after EU’s chief negotiator Barnier suspended next week's briefing.
XAU/USD softer, challenges the $1,850 mark
The yellow metal extends the weekly leg lower and navigates at shouting distance from the key support area near $1,850 per ounce troy. The better note around the greenback puts the metal under pressure and forces it to grind lower.
Breaking: Turkish central bank hikes policy rate by 475 basis points to 15%
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Thursday that it raised its policy (one-week repo) rate by 475 basis points to 15% from 10.25%. This reading matched the market expectation.
WTI comes under pressure and drops to $41.50
Crude oil prices face the re-emergence of sellers and recede to the $41.50 region in the second half of the week.