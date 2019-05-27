Greek PM to meet with President for snap elections on June 30

Greek Prime Minister and Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras has reportedly said that after the second round of the elections for the local administration on Sunday 2, he will meet with President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and ask for the dissolution of parliament and national elections, probably on June 30, according to Tornos News.

Syriza, in power since 2015, suffered a heavy defeat on Sunday in the European Parliamentary elections, falling behind the main opposition New Democracy party by about nine points.