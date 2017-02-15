Skip to main content
Greece Consumer Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 0% to 1.2% in January
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 10:01 GMT
Greece Consumer Price Index - Harmonized (YoY): 1.5% (January) vs 0.3%
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Trade Balance s.a. came in at €24.5B, above forecasts (€22.5B) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Trade Balance n.s.a. came in at €28.1B, above expectations (€22.8B) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 10:01 GMT
GBP/USD tumbles to lows near 1.2430 post-UK data
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 09:43 GMT
EUR/GBP spikes to session high after UK jobs data
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 09:40 GMT
UK Jan jobs mixed - Claimant count upbeat, wages disappoint
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 09:39 GMT
United Kingdom Claimant Count Rate: 2.1% (January) vs previous 2.3%
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Average Earnings excluding Bonus (3Mo/Yr) below expectations (2.7%) in December: Actual (2.6%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) meets forecasts (4.8%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Average Earnings including Bonus (3Mo/Yr) came in at 2.6%, below expectations (2.8%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Claimant Count Change below expectations (0.8K) in January: Actual (-42.4K)
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 09:31 GMT
OPEC’s Barkindo: High compliance to OPEC deal already having a positive impact on the market
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 09:18 GMT
US Dollar testing tops near 101.40, Yellen on focus
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 09:16 GMT
USD/JPY extends Yellen-inspired rally, climbs to near 3-week highs
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 09:16 GMT
Canada: January manufacturing sales preview - TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 09:06 GMT
WTI under pressure near $ 53, EIA report in focus
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:57 GMT
EUR/USD hits fresh multi-week lows near 1.0550 region
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:38 GMT
Ex-BOJ’s Shirai: USDJPY between 100-110 seems appropriate
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:36 GMT
Sweden Capacity Utilization rose from previous -0.3% to 1% in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:31 GMT
