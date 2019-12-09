Governor of China's Xinjiang expresses strong condemnation of US bill

Shohrat Zakir, the governor of the Chinese far western region, Xinjiang told reporters in Beijing on Monday that a recent US measure on Xinjiang is a severe violation of international law and gross interference in China's internal affairs.

Key Quotes:

Counter-terrorism measures in Xinjiang are no different to anti-terrorism measures in the US.

The US so-called bill has no regard for facts.

It has made groundless accusations against the human rights situation and the Chinese government.

Expresses strong condemnation of the US bill.

Any attempt to disable Xinjiang is doomed to fail.

