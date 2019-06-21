Gold's volatility gauge hits highest since April 2017

Gold's one-month at-the-money (ATM) volatility (XAU1MO) gauge jumped to 14.325 on Friday, the highest level since April 2017.

The gauge stood at 9.24 ten days ago and was hovering at record lows near 7.20 at the end of May.

The sharp rise in volatility could be associated with the yellow metal's near 90-degree price rise from the May 30 low of $1,275 to today's high of $1,411.

XAU1MO