Goldman Sachs sees 75% chance of a Fed rate cut in July

According to Reuters, Goldman Sachs sees a 75% probability of the Fed announcing a rate cut following its next meeting in July.

Goldman Sacs says there is a 60% chance of a 25 basis points cut and a 15% chance of a 50 basis while seeing the odds of the bank keeping the rate steady at 25%.

The US Dollar Index doesn't seem to be paying any attention to these headlines and remains on track to close the day with strong gains above the 97 mark.