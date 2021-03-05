Following the OPEC+ decision to put off a supply increase until April, oil prices rallied to the fresh high since early 2020 on late Thursday.

The same pushed global bankers, including top-notch firms like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, to revise up their oil forecasts.

Goldman Sachs added $5 to its predictions for Q2 and Q3 2021 Brent prices, resulting in the $75 per barrel and $80 per barrel fresh levels.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, seems less bullish while adding $2-3 to 2021, 2022 predictions, respectively around $67 and $74 at the latest.

That said, the oil benchmark currently stays bid near $67.45, closer to the multi-month top marked the previous day.

