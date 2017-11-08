Goldman Sachs: Chances of a third rate hike before year-end is at 55% - Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs: Chances of a third rate hike before year-end is at 55% - BloombergBy Eren Sengezer
"Goldman Sachs now sees 55% chance, vs 60% previously, of a third Fed rate hike before year-end after the fifth straight miss in core CPI, economics led by Jan Hatzius write in a note," Bloomberg reported.
Key takeaways:
- Odds of next hike occurring in September or November at less than 5%
- Overall CPI report was clearly disappointing despite some encouraging details
