TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold: Well supported also next year – Commerzbank

Gold: Well supported also next year – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

With an increase of more than 60%, the price of Gold is on track for its strongest annual gain since 1979. At that time, geopolitical crises such as the Islamic revolution in Iran and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, as well as double-digit US inflation rates, caused the price of Gold to more than double within a year, reaching a record high in early 1980 that would remain unbroken until 2008. This year, Gold marked a series of record highs, the last of which was in October at $4,380 per troy ounce, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

Gold to rise to $4,400 over the course of the coming year

"Gold received considerable tailwind from strong demand for a safe haven due to numerous factors of uncertainty, such as the US president's tariff policy and his unprecedented attacks on the independence of the US Federal Reserve. These ranged from repeated insults against the current Fed chairman to attempts to dismiss a Fed governor. It is therefore not surprising that the US dollar's reputation as a safe haven suffered as a result, leading to stronger demand for Gold. This is evident from the strong inflows into Gold ETFs."

"There are a number of reasons to expect a higher Gold price next year. The most notable of these is the significant easing of monetary policy by the Fed that we expect to happen. US President Trump is likely to succeed in filling the Fed Board with a majority of people who share his vision of a significantly looser monetary policy over the course of the coming year. First and foremost, of course, is the appointment of a new Fed chair, as the term of the current chair, Jerome Powell, expires in May 2026, and he is also likely to then leave the board. Trump's economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, is considered the favorite to succeed Powell."

"Another reason is the ongoing Gold purchases by central banks. They are likely to be significantly higher than before 2022. This is because many central banks still want to diversify their currency reserves. Another consideration is certainly the fact that Russian foreign exchange reserves held in Western currencies have been frozen since the start of the war in Ukraine, and the EU is still considering making them available to Ukraine. Nevertheless, the high price level is leaving its mark on physical demand, especially for Gold jewelry. However, this is likely to be offset by continued robust investment demand. We therefore expect the price of Gold to rise to $4,400 per troy ounce over the course of the coming year."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1620

EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1620

EUR/USD is still stuck in a narrow range around 1.1620 on turnaround Tuesday. The pair just can’t seem to pick a direction, especially after the Eurozone’s flash HICP inflation reading for November held steady at 2.4% from a year earlier.

GBP/USD looks sidelined around 1.3200

GBP/USD looks sidelined around 1.3200

GBP/USD is finding it tough to break away from the 1.3200 level on Tuesday. With markets increasingly convinced the BoE will cut rates this month, the Britisj Pound is struggling to build any real momentum.

Gold trims gains, back near $4,230

Gold trims gains, back near $4,230

Gold remains under pressure on Tuesday, hovering around $4,230 region per troy ounce. With equities holding a generally upbeat tone, demand for classic safe-haven assets is fading, pulling the precious metal back from Monday’s peak.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the BoJ at its next monetary policy decision. 

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, after a steady decline over four consecutive days, marking a downcycle within a larger consolidation range.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers