Gold: US-China trade optimism to limit the bounce

Gold is showing some signs of life in Tuesday’s trading so far, as the greenback eased broadly amid a risk-on market environment but US-China trade optimism is set to falter XAU/USD’s rebound. Furthermore, dollar stay bulls cautious ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole appearance, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
Key quotes
“The yellow metal’s upside attempts appear limited, as the risk-on action on the global markets could weigh on the metal. Gold also remains at the risk of the dollar replicating Monday’s comeback moves, in light of the rally in the Treasury yields.”
“Markets will closely watch out for fresh US-China trade developments and US CB Consumer Confidence data for fresh trading impetus. The main highlight for this week remains the Fed Chair Powell's appearance at the Jackson Hole Symposium.”
“Gold is fighting hard to regain the robust resistance near $1937, the confluence of the 21 and 50-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA). The hourly RSI, currently at 52.80, is inching higher, suggesting that the bounce from $1924 lows could extend.”
“Although the bearish 100-HMA at $1947 could offer stiff resistance. Acceptance above the latter, the horizontal 200-HMA at $1955 could be tested. A convincing break above that level is critical to reviving the bullish momentum in the near-term.”
“To the downside, a break below the rising trendline support at $1927 could trigger a fresh drop towards the daily lows. Friday’s low at $1912 could be put at risk, further south.”
EUR/USD edges up amid trade optimism, upbeat German IFO data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, boosted by optimism about Sino-American relations. German second-quarter GDP was upgraded to a fall of 9.7% QoQ and the German IFO Business Climate came out at 92.6, beating estimates.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1930 level, lacks follow-through
A modest USD weakness assisted gold to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood, a goodish pickup in the US bond yields capped the upside. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI: Eases from 200-HMA to stay below $43.00
WTI trims early-day gains following its U-turn from $42.67. 200-HMA, a falling trend line from August 19 question the bulls. Sellers have immediate support line as the first challenge of the many.