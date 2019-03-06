Gold unstoppable, rises above $1325 for the first time since February

- Risk aversion and more recently comments from Fed’s Bullard about a rate cut boosted XAU/USD.
- Price gains almost $50 in three trading days, on a dramatic rally.
Gold prices continue to rise, and from the level it had on Thursday is up almost by $50. Today gained so far $20 and recently reached at $1325/oz the highest level since late February.
The technical outlook improved significantly on Friday after it broke a 5-day range on top of $1285; on Friday kept rising, surpassing previous monthly highs slightly above $1300 and today the resistance at $1310. Despite showing overbought extreme reading in the short-term the rally continues with momentum and now it is testing the $1325 zone.
Trade tensions boosted the demand for safe-haven assets triggering the rally in gold and in US bonds. Over the last hours, it gains more strength for another leg higher and US yields move to daily lows as market started to price in a rate cut from the Federal Reserve. The 10-year yield is back under 2.10%.
Comments from Fed’s James Bullard weakened the greenback across the board. The DXY extend losses and fell to 97.20 the lowest May 13. Bullard mentioned a rate cut may be "warranted soon" amid the risks surrounding the trade war and subdued inflation. The Dollar was already weak following lower-than-expected manufacturing data from the US.
More levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1324.8
|Today Daily Change
|19.27
|Today Daily Change %
|1.48
|Today daily open
|1305.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1285.31
|Daily SMA50
|1287.57
|Daily SMA100
|1296.58
|Daily SMA200
|1262.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1306.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1288.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1306.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1275.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1299.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1295.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1293.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1281.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1274.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1312.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1319.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1331.13
