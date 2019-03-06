Gold unstoppable, rises above $1325 for the first time since February

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Risk aversion and more recently comments from Fed’s Bullard about a rate cut boosted XAU/USD. 
  • Price gains almost $50 in three trading days, on a dramatic rally. 

Gold prices continue to rise, and from the level it had on Thursday is up almost by $50. Today gained so far $20 and recently reached at $1325/oz the highest level since late February. 

The technical outlook improved significantly on Friday after it broke a 5-day range on top of $1285; on Friday kept rising, surpassing previous monthly highs slightly above $1300 and today the resistance at $1310. Despite showing overbought extreme reading in the short-term the rally continues with momentum and now it is testing the $1325 zone. 

Trade tensions boosted the demand for safe-haven assets triggering the rally in gold and in US bonds. Over the last hours, it gains more strength for another leg higher and US yields move to daily lows as market started to price in a rate cut from the Federal Reserve. The 10-year yield is back under 2.10%. 

Comments from Fed’s James Bullard weakened the greenback across the board. The DXY extend losses and fell to 97.20 the lowest May 13. Bullard mentioned a rate cut may be "warranted soon" amid the risks surrounding the trade war and subdued inflation. The Dollar was already weak following lower-than-expected manufacturing data from the US. 

More levels 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1324.8
Today Daily Change 19.27
Today Daily Change % 1.48
Today daily open 1305.53
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1285.31
Daily SMA50 1287.57
Daily SMA100 1296.58
Daily SMA200 1262.1
Levels
Previous Daily High 1306.9
Previous Daily Low 1288.05
Previous Weekly High 1306.9
Previous Weekly Low 1275.1
Previous Monthly High 1306.9
Previous Monthly Low 1266.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1299.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1295.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 1293.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 1281.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 1274.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 1312.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 1319.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 1331.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.

