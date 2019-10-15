Gold turns lower for the day, drops to session lows below $1490 level

By Haresh Menghani
  • The prevalent risk-on mood dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
  • A modest pickup in the USD demand further added to the intraday selling bias.

Having failed to capitalize on its early uptick, Gold drifted into the negative territory and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour.
 
A combination of negative factors failed to assist the precious metal to build on the previous session's modest uptick, rather exerted some fresh downward pressure since the mid-European session on Tuesday.

Risk-on/a modest USD uptick weighed

The prevalent risk-on mood, as depicted by a bullish trading sentiment around equity markets, weighed on traditional safe-haven assets and was seen as one of the key factors behind the initial leg of the intraday slide.
 
This coupled with a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity and further collaborated to the pullback from the $1500 neighbourhood.
 
Meanwhile, a sharp intraday fall in the US Treasury bond yields and firming expectations that the Fed will cut rates in October did little to lend any support, albeit might help limit deeper losses for the non-yielding yellow metal.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for any further depreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US on Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1488.27
Today Daily Change -4.92
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 1493.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1500.66
Daily SMA50 1507.26
Daily SMA100 1446.61
Daily SMA200 1371.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1496.96
Previous Daily Low 1482.98
Previous Weekly High 1516.85
Previous Weekly Low 1474.2
Previous Monthly High 1557.03
Previous Monthly Low 1464.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1491.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1488.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 1485.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 1477.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 1471.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 1499.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 1505.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 1513.08

 

 

EUR/USD struggles with 1.10 amid downgrades to global growth

EUR/SUD is struggling to hold onto 1.10. The IMF downgraded global growth forecasts. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations but remains depressed.

GBP/USD surges to 5-month highs on reports of a draft Brexit deal

GBP/USD has leaped toward 1.28, hitting the highest since May. Reports suggest that the UK and the EU are zooming in on a deal. Details are awaited and negotiations continue.

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s

The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.

Gold consolidates in a range below $1500 mark

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the key $1500 psychological mark.

Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well

The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.

