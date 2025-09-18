- Gold stabilizes after Fed-driven whiplash, trading around $3,770 on Thursday.
- The Fed delivered its first rate cut since December, lowering the federal funds rate to the 4.00%-4.25 range.
- The Fed's updated dot plot signaled scope for two more cuts in 2025.
Gold (XAU/USD) stabilizes on Thursday after a sharp reversal following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision. The metal briefly spiked to a fresh all-time high near $3,707 in the immediate aftermath of the widely expected 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut on Wednesday, but gains quickly faded as the outcome had already been largely priced in. Profit-taking and a rebound in the US Dollar (USD) sent Gold lower, with the metal closing the day down 0.88%.
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is edging higher, trimming some of the previous day's losses. The metal is trading around $3,770 during the American session, rebounding from an intraday low of $3,634, and is up nearly 0.35%.
The Fed has kicked off its rate-cutting cycle and delivered its first rate cut since December, lowering the federal funds rate to the 4.00%-4.25% range. In its monetary policy statement, the Fed noted that economic activity has moderated in recent months and labor market conditions have softened, with job growth showing signs of slowing. Policymakers highlighted that inflation has eased from its peaks but remains above the 2% target, and stressed that downside risks to employment have increased.
While the decision matched expectations, markets focused on the updated dot plot, which pointed to the possibility of two additional rate cuts later this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the central bank is prepared to adjust as needed, but future cuts would depend on how growth, employment, and inflation data evolve.
Market movers: Fed cut, Powell presser, and market whiplash
- US economic data on Thursday showed weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 231K in the week ending September 13, below expectations of 240K, while the prior week was revised up to 264K from 263K. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for September surprised to the upside at 23.2, compared with 2.3 expected and -0.3 in August, signaling a sharp rebound in regional factory activity.
- The median dot for 2025 interest rates drifted lower, implying around 50 bps of additional easing by year-end to a target range of 3.50-3.75%. A large minority of officials (9 of 19 participants) projected just one or no additional cuts this year. Projections for 2026 and 2027 shifted lower as well, pointing at 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively, before stabilizing at 3.0% in the longer run.
- The Fed’s updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) showed real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2025 at 1.6%, compared with 1.4% in the June projection. The Unemployment Rate was unchanged at 4.5%. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation is projected at 3.0% in 2025, the same pace foreseen in June, while core PCE is seen unchanged at 3.1%.
- The markets are already expecting the possibility of two more cuts later in 2025, and the Fed’s dovish tilt was largely anticipated. This echoed across asset classes with US Dollar and Treasury yields staging a sharp rebound on Wednesday, while US equities ended mixed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively, while the Dow Jones outperformed with a 260-point gain.
- At his press conference, Fed Chair Powell described the decision as a “risk management cut,” stressing that monetary policy is “not on a preset course” and will be guided “meeting by meeting.” He underlined that the balance of risks has shifted compared with earlier this year, with softer employment offsetting lingering inflation pressure. While reiterating the Fed’s commitment to restoring inflation to 2%, Powell emphasized there was “no widespread support” for a larger 50 bps cut and said the central bank does not feel the need to move quickly on rates.
Technical analysis: XAU/USD consolidates below record highs
XAU/USD is consolidating below its record peak after the Fed-driven volatility. On the 4-hour chart, the metal is holding above $3,650 support, reinforced by the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). On the downside, a clear drop back below near-term support would expose the $3,600 psychological handle. On the contrary, a sustained hold above this zone would keep the broader bullish structure intact
The 21-period SMA at $3,672 is acting as immediate resistance, capping the latest rebound. A break above this level would pave the way for a retest of the $3,700-$3,707 area. A clear push through the record peak could trigger bullish continuation toward the $3,730-$3,750 level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned higher from mid-line, suggesting momentum may be building again in favor of buyers.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
