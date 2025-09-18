Gold stabilizes after Fed-driven whiplash, trading around $3,770 on Thursday.

The Fed delivered its first rate cut since December, lowering the federal funds rate to the 4.00%-4.25 range.

The Fed's updated dot plot signaled scope for two more cuts in 2025.

Gold (XAU/USD) stabilizes on Thursday after a sharp reversal following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision. The metal briefly spiked to a fresh all-time high near $3,707 in the immediate aftermath of the widely expected 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut on Wednesday, but gains quickly faded as the outcome had already been largely priced in. Profit-taking and a rebound in the US Dollar (USD) sent Gold lower, with the metal closing the day down 0.88%.

At the time of writing, XAU/USD is edging higher, trimming some of the previous day's losses. The metal is trading around $3,770 during the American session, rebounding from an intraday low of $3,634, and is up nearly 0.35%.

The Fed has kicked off its rate-cutting cycle and delivered its first rate cut since December, lowering the federal funds rate to the 4.00%-4.25% range. In its monetary policy statement, the Fed noted that economic activity has moderated in recent months and labor market conditions have softened, with job growth showing signs of slowing. Policymakers highlighted that inflation has eased from its peaks but remains above the 2% target, and stressed that downside risks to employment have increased.

While the decision matched expectations, markets focused on the updated dot plot, which pointed to the possibility of two additional rate cuts later this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the central bank is prepared to adjust as needed, but future cuts would depend on how growth, employment, and inflation data evolve.

Market movers: Fed cut, Powell presser, and market whiplash

US economic data on Thursday showed weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 231K in the week ending September 13, below expectations of 240K, while the prior week was revised up to 264K from 263K. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for September surprised to the upside at 23.2, compared with 2.3 expected and -0.3 in August, signaling a sharp rebound in regional factory activity.

The median dot for 2025 interest rates drifted lower, implying around 50 bps of additional easing by year-end to a target range of 3.50-3.75%. A large minority of officials (9 of 19 participants) projected just one or no additional cuts this year. Projections for 2026 and 2027 shifted lower as well, pointing at 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively, before stabilizing at 3.0% in the longer run.

The Fed’s updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) showed real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2025 at 1.6%, compared with 1.4% in the June projection. The Unemployment Rate was unchanged at 4.5%. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation is projected at 3.0% in 2025, the same pace foreseen in June, while core PCE is seen unchanged at 3.1%.

The markets are already expecting the possibility of two more cuts later in 2025, and the Fed’s dovish tilt was largely anticipated. This echoed across asset classes with US Dollar and Treasury yields staging a sharp rebound on Wednesday, while US equities ended mixed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively, while the Dow Jones outperformed with a 260-point gain.

At his press conference, Fed Chair Powell described the decision as a “risk management cut,” stressing that monetary policy is “not on a preset course” and will be guided “meeting by meeting.” He underlined that the balance of risks has shifted compared with earlier this year, with softer employment offsetting lingering inflation pressure. While reiterating the Fed’s commitment to restoring inflation to 2%, Powell emphasized there was “no widespread support” for a larger 50 bps cut and said the central bank does not feel the need to move quickly on rates.

Technical analysis: XAU/USD consolidates below record highs

XAU/USD is consolidating below its record peak after the Fed-driven volatility. On the 4-hour chart, the metal is holding above $3,650 support, reinforced by the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). On the downside, a clear drop back below near-term support would expose the $3,600 psychological handle. On the contrary, a sustained hold above this zone would keep the broader bullish structure intact

The 21-period SMA at $3,672 is acting as immediate resistance, capping the latest rebound. A break above this level would pave the way for a retest of the $3,700-$3,707 area. A clear push through the record peak could trigger bullish continuation toward the $3,730-$3,750 level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned higher from mid-line, suggesting momentum may be building again in favor of buyers.

