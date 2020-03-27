Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited

- Gold witnessed some profit-taking amid a modest bounce in the USD.
- Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.
Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday positive move to two week tops and came under some selling pressure on the last trading day of the week.
The US dollar stalled its week-long downtrend and regained some positive traction on Friday, which seemed to be a key factor exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
However, Thursday's unprecedented jump in the US initial weekly jobless claims provided further evidence of the devastating impact on the US economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
The data largely offset the latest optimism over a massive $2.2 trillion US economic stimulus package, instead fueled growing market concerns about an imminent global recession.
This was reinforced by a weaker tone around the global equity markets, which extended some support to the commodity's perceived safe-haven status and helped limit deeper losses.
Nevertheless, the yellow metal remains on track to end the week above the $1600 round-figure mark and post its biggest weekly gains, of over 8%, since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1618.03
|Today Daily Change
|-12.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|1630.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1589.32
|Daily SMA50
|1587.31
|Daily SMA100
|1540.06
|Daily SMA200
|1508.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1644.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1598.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1561
|Previous Weekly Low
|1451.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1626.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1615.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1603.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1577.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1557.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1650.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1670.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1696.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
