Gold trades with modest gains around $1490 level, lacks follow-through

- North-Korean headlines prompt some safe-haven buying on Wednesday.
- The upside seemed limited, rather capped amid US-China trade optimism.
Gold traded with a positive bias through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to over four-week lows.
Continuous improvement in the global risk sentiment - supported by growing optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade talks - has been acting as a key factor behind the precious metal's recent corrective slide from multi-year tops.
Geopolitical news provided immediate respite
However, the latest news report that North Korea test-fired a super-large multiple rocket launcher on September 10 extended some support to Gold's perceived safe-haven status and helped snap four consecutive days of losing streak on Wednesday.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained capped below the key $1500 psychological mark amid a follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which tends to drive flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
This coupled with the latest positive trade-related development, wherein China reportedly offered to buy more US agricultural products in exchange for a delay in tariffs, further collaborated towards keeping a lid on any meaningful recovery for the metal.
Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of Producer Price Index (PPI) - will influence the US Dollar price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the dollar-denominated commodity - Gold.
From a technical perspective, the commodity's inability to attract any meaningful buying interest now seems to suggest that the near-term bearish bias might still be far from being over and support prospects for a further depreciating move.
Hence, any subsequent recovery back towards the $1500 handle runs the risk of meeting with some fresh supply, rather seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bearish positions for an eventual breakthrough mid-August swing lows.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1491.61
|Today Daily Change
|6.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1485.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1519.06
|Daily SMA50
|1469.49
|Daily SMA100
|1394.5
|Daily SMA200
|1342.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1500.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1484.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1557.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|1502.95
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1490.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1494.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1480.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1474.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1464.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1496
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1506.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1511.95
