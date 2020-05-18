Gold: There’s very little reason to sell – BMO

Analysts at Bank of Montreal (BMO) are out with their outlook on gold, given its last week’s upsurge to fresh multi-year high above $1750
Key quotes
“There is both subdued levels of physical demand and central bank buying.
However, there's very little reason to sell, citing:
Unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy support.
Deteriorating relations between the US and China.”
Related articles
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD cheers the rally in commodities, re-attempts 0.6450
AUD/USD extends its bounce to regain 0.6450, mainly driven by the latest surge in commodities, with Gold hitting fresh seven-year highs while WTI nearing the 31 mark. The aussie also cheers broad US dollar weakness led by Powell's remarks.
USD/JPY trims gains on 107.00, market looks indecisive
USD/JPY pares back gains above 107.00, as the yen gains altitude amid renewed US-China friction over the coronavirus outbreak and smaller-than-expected Japanese GDP contraction. The rally in S&P 500 futures, however, keeps the spot buoyed.
Gold extends four-day winning run, hits new 7.5-year high
Gold jumps to the highest level since November 2012. Fed's Powell again rules out negative rates but says more stimulus may be required. Renewed US-China tensions may be drawing bids for the yellow metal.
WTI bulls eye yearly resistance line above $30.00
WTI June Futures extend two-day winning streak to highest levels since March. A downward sloping resistance line from early-January on the bulls’ radars. Monthly support line, 50-day SMA restricts the black gold’s immediate declines.
Will PMIs show economies hit bottom? Are US-China tensions sising again?
March was when the markets froze up. Many, including myself, thought closing the markets was possible as has been done during other big shocks and without jeopardizing the reputation of exchanges or officials.