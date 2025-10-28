TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold: Gold price rises to a new record high – Commerzbank

Gold: Gold price rises to a new record high – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

At the beginning of last week, the Gold price reached a new record high of $4,381 per troy ounce. Since last Tuesday, the price has fallen significantly again, but is still trading 50% higher than at the beginning of the year. The price increase occurred in two major waves: between January and the end of April, Gold recorded a gain of 25%. The price then stabilized at around $3,300 per troy ounce. The latest increase began at the end of August and peaked at almost 30%, Commerzbank's Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes.

Real interest rates are no longer the decisive driver

"In the past, the outlook for US real yields has proven to be an important driver of the Gold price. Since Gold does not yield interest but is considered 'risk-free', it primarily competes with other risk-free, interest-bearing investments, above all US government bonds. If interest rates in the US rise and thus (real) yields increase, the price of Gold usually falls as investments in the precious metal become less attractive. Conversely, if interest rates fall and/or inflation rises, real yields also fall, making Gold investments more attractive again."

"In recent years, up to around mid-2023, the development of the Gold price could be explained quite well by market expectations for US real yields. Since then, however, this relationship seems to have broken down. Real yields have risen significantly, which should have weighed on Gold. Instead, the precious metal has become noticeably more expensive. Since the beginning of September, real yields have fallen slightly again and the price of Gold has risen. However, the decline in yields was not nearly as sharp as to explain the extent of the rise in the price of Gold on its own. Other factors therefore seem to be driving demand for Gold."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.1650

EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.1650

EUR/USD trades near 1.1650, holding its winning streak for the fifth trading day on Tuesday. The pair sits at weekly highs as the US Dollar struggles to find demand in the risk-positive market atmosphere. Nevertheless, investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Fed policy meeting.

GBP/USD declines to 1.3300 following earlier rebound

GBP/USD declines to 1.3300 following earlier rebound

GBP/USD loses its traction and tests 1.3300 after climbing above 1.3350 earlier in the day. Although the US Dollar finds it difficult to outperform its rivals ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, the pair stays on the back foot as the sharp increase seen in EUR/GBP points to capital outflows out of Pound Sterling.

Gold extends slide to fresh three-week low, tests $3,900

Gold extends slide to fresh three-week low, tests $3,900

Gold remains under heavy bearish pressure after posting large losses on Monday and trades near $3,900, losing more than 1% on the day. Signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China remain supportive of the upbeat market mood, which in turn, is seen as a key factor undermining demand for the safe-haven precious metal.

Cardano eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano  is trading around $0.66 on Tuesday, after being rejected from a key level the previous day. On-chain data shows whale accumulation rising, fueling optimism for a potential breakout.The technical outlook also supports a rally ahead, as momentum indicators signal a fading bearish trend.

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Global markets opened the week on a stronger footing after Washington and Beijing reached a framework trade deal, now awaiting formal sign-off from Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The announcement brought a welcome reprieve after months of escalating rhetoric and tariff threats.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes breakout as whale accumulation and on-chain data turn bullish

Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.66 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after being rejected from a key level the previous day. On-chain data shows whale accumulation rising, fueling optimism for a potential breakout.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers