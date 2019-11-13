Gold technical analysis - Support levels still hold as Powell speaks

- Gold holds 0.45% higher as Powell testifies before the joint committee.
- The support level of USD 1450 per ounce is still holding.
Key Comments From Powell:
The US faces longer-term issues, including labor force participation and productivity
Less Room For Rate Cuts Compared With Before - New Normal Is Lower Rates, Inflation & Economic Growth
The Fed thinks it has repo market issues under control
On longer-term interest rates they have just been declining for 40 years now because inflation being lower and being under control
Lower interest rates, lower inflation, and you're probably seeing that all over the world.
Gold Daily Chart
Looking at the gold chart below the USD 1450 per ounce level has held firm.
There was also some trendline support from an internal trendline that was respected in the past.
Now the most prominent resistance is at USD 1480 per ounce.
The price has formed this bull flag pattern now but it has a long way to go to reach the top of the flag.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1000 as Chief Powell testifies
The market is showing little reaction to Fed’s Chief words, although the greenback remains strong. EUR/USD piercing the 1.1000 figure and at a fresh one-month low.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet
Having found some support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move in the previous session, gold managed to gain some follow-through traction on Wednesday.
Australian employment Preview: Little can change RBA’s dovish stance
Australia will release this Thursday its October employment data. The economy is expected to have added 15.0K new jobs in the month, following a 14.7K increase in September.