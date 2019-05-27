Gold technical analysis: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday.

   •  Given Friday's sustained move beyond a flag chart pattern on the 1-hourly chart, technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders. 

Moreover, the fact that the commodity is holding comfortably above 200-hour SMA coupled with bullish oscillators on hourly/daily charts further add credence to the constructive outlook and support prospects for an extension of the recent positive momentum.

A sustained move beyond the $1288-89 horizontal zone will reaffirm the bullish bias and prompt some aggressive technical buying, setting the stage for a possible move towards reclaiming the key $1300 psychological mark amid a subdued USD price action.

Gold 1-hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1285.94
Today Daily Change 1.06
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1284.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1283.08
Daily SMA50 1289.5
Daily SMA100 1296.6
Daily SMA200 1259.89
Levels
Previous Daily High 1285.3
Previous Daily Low 1280.8
Previous Weekly High 1297.8
Previous Weekly Low 1269.1
Previous Monthly High 1310.7
Previous Monthly Low 1265.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1283.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1282.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 1282.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 1279.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 1277.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 1286.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 1288.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 1291.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

