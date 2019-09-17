Gold technical analysis: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

  • Bulls once again managed to defend 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line support.
  • Neutral set-up warrants some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.

Gold once again managed to find some support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line and has now moved into the positive territory, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark.
 
The intraday uptick remained supported by a subdued USD demand and a follow-through pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, though signs of stability in the global risk sentiment might keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move.
 
The mentioned ascending trend-line support - coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1269-$1557 up-move - has been lending some support over the past one week or so and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts haven't been supportive of a firm near-term direction, making it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning for the commodity's near-term trajectory.
 
A sustained breakthrough the mentioned confluence support - currently near the $1494-90 region - will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown and set the stage for an extension of the near-term corrective slide from multi-year tops.
 
A follow-through weakness below 50-day SMA will reinforce the negative outlook and turn the yellow metal vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards a previous resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the $1450-46 region.
 
On the flip side, any subsequent move up now seems to confront some fresh supply near the overnight highs, around the $1512 zone, above which bulls are likely to aim towards testing the $1522-24 region (post-ECB volatility swing high).

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1501.2
Today Daily Change 2.80
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1498.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1515.76
Daily SMA50 1476.53
Daily SMA100 1403.15
Daily SMA200 1347.83
Levels
Previous Daily High 1512.07
Previous Daily Low 1496
Previous Weekly High 1523.3
Previous Weekly Low 1484.9
Previous Monthly High 1554.63
Previous Monthly Low 1400.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1502.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1505.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 1492.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 1486.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 1476.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 1508.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 1518.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 1524.39

 

 

