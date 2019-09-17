Gold technical analysis: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

- Bulls once again managed to defend 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line support.
- Neutral set-up warrants some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
Gold once again managed to find some support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line and has now moved into the positive territory, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark.
The intraday uptick remained supported by a subdued USD demand and a follow-through pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, though signs of stability in the global risk sentiment might keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move.
The mentioned ascending trend-line support - coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1269-$1557 up-move - has been lending some support over the past one week or so and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts haven't been supportive of a firm near-term direction, making it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning for the commodity's near-term trajectory.
A sustained breakthrough the mentioned confluence support - currently near the $1494-90 region - will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown and set the stage for an extension of the near-term corrective slide from multi-year tops.
A follow-through weakness below 50-day SMA will reinforce the negative outlook and turn the yellow metal vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards a previous resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the $1450-46 region.
On the flip side, any subsequent move up now seems to confront some fresh supply near the overnight highs, around the $1512 zone, above which bulls are likely to aim towards testing the $1522-24 region (post-ECB volatility swing high).
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1501.2
|Today Daily Change
|2.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1498.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1515.76
|Daily SMA50
|1476.53
|Daily SMA100
|1403.15
|Daily SMA200
|1347.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1512.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1496
|Previous Weekly High
|1523.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1484.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1502.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1505.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1492.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1486.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1476.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1508.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1518.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1524.39
