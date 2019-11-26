Gold technical analysis: Off lows, bull RSI divergence on 1H

- Gold's hourly chart is reporting a bullish indicator divergence.
- A bounce to $1,457-$1,460 could be in the offing.
Gold is currently trading at $1,455 per Oz, having hit a low of $1,451.50 an hour ago.
The recovery could be extended further, possibly to $1,457-$1,460, as the hourly chart is reporting a bullish divergence of the relative strength index and MACD histogram.
A bullish divergence occurs when the indicator creates higher lows, contradicting lower lows on price and is considered a sign of seller exhaustion.
Note that the overall outlook will remain bearish as long as the trendline connecting September and November highs is intact.
Also, the hourly chart bullish outlook would be invalidated if prices drop below $1,451.50.
Hourly chart
Trend: Minor bounce likely
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1454.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1454.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1476.85
|Daily SMA50
|1489.37
|Daily SMA100
|1482.95
|Daily SMA200
|1398.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1462.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1454.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1478.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.54
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1457.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1459.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1451.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1448.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1443.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1460.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1465.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1468.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
