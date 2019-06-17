Gold technical analysis: Mildly bid with falling wedge breakout on 1H

Gold's hourly chart shows a falling wedge breakout.

Key indicators are also flashing bullish conditions.

Gold is currently trading $1,340 per Oz, representing 0.52 percent gains on the low of $1,333 seen on Monday.

The bounce could be extended further toward $1,350, as the hourly chart is reporting a falling wedge breakout - a bullish reversal pattern which indicates the pullback from Friday's high of $1,358 has ended and the bulls are back in commanding position.

Also supporting the case for a rally to $1,350 is the relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart which is reporting bullish conditions with an above-50 print. Further, the 5- and 10-day moving averages are trending north, indicating bullish setup.

Hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Pivot levels